Butterworth’s flame burns bright in Pretoria

Social media sensation Mandz Not Hot stuns fans with her command of S’pitori

By Zamandulo Malonde -

She is fondly referred to as “chipi ya Pitori”, “Sho Dintshang” and, more recently, the Hannah Montana of Pretoria, after fans discovered that the social media sensation’s mother tongue is Xhosa.



With more than 100,000 followers and a long list of bookings, Butterworth’s Mandisa Jakavula shot to fame late last year through her regular life update videos narrated in a Tswana slang known S’pitori...