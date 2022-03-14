Kariega entrepreneur’s mission is more than skin-deep

By Zamandulo Malonde -

When global brand Nivea named Kariega-born entrepreneur Noxolo Fani as one of its SA social media influencers, it was a perfect fit.



Fani, who had been spearheading projects in the male-dominated tech and construction industries, said her new social media gig was one more strategic step in her quest to empower young people and women on a large scale...