Kariega entrepreneur’s mission is more than skin-deep
When global brand Nivea named Kariega-born entrepreneur Noxolo Fani as one of its SA social media influencers, it was a perfect fit.
Fani, who had been spearheading projects in the male-dominated tech and construction industries, said her new social media gig was one more strategic step in her quest to empower young people and women on a large scale...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.