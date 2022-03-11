News

WATCH | Collegiate pupils protest over alleged racism at school after ‘body-shaming’ incident

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
11 March 2022

Schooling at Collegiate Girls' High in Gqeberha has been disrupted by a group of pupils denouncing alleged incidents of racism at the school.

The pupils participating in the protest on Friday morning ditched their school uniforms and  wore their school tracksuit pants and black T-shirts...

