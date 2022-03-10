'We pay the price:' Scrap dealer among 14 bust for cable theft from Eskom

“The repeated crime incidents contributed to Eskom having to declare a ‘major incident’ as a result of the extensive damage, loss of supply to thousands of customers and increased safety risks.

“Towers on the line were twisted and severely damaged. The roads in the region were blocked with the fallen electrical lines, which also put lives in danger,” said Eskom.

The investigating team swooped on a scrap metal dealership in Emalahleni, where they found a truck driver allegedly ready to offload a large amount of stolen copper cables. The driver was arrested.

More copper cables prepared and ready for shipment were found at a residential property in Vosman.

“Further investigations revealed that some security personnel deployed to protect the Eskom line were also involved with the syndicate,” said the utility.

