Meet the woman brokering peace between elephants and humans

Christened ‘Africa’s Elephant Doctor,’ Dr Audrey Delsink is pioneering work as an advocate in the protection and welfare of the endangered beasts in Africa’s savannahs and forests.

Here, she shares with bird, insights from her 25-year journey with the earth’s biggest land mammals.

Dr Audrey Delsink has always been saddened by the plight of animals at the hands of humans. However, her interest in elephants started later on in her career.

Upon completion of her graduate studies, she worked as a field guide and game ranger at Manyeleti Game Reserve, south of the Kruger National Park in South Africa where she crossed paths with elephants who were not used to vehicles and people.

“I was actually very scared of elephants but when I moved to another private game reserve, much smaller than Manyeleti, I encountered a completely different side to them,” Delsink said.

Here, she started a journey that has earned her the nickname; ‘Africa’s Elephant Doctor’.

“It was through my initial fear and later spending time with elephants that I realised that their societies are very much like ours.”

According Delsink, during this time, it became more apparent to her that many of today’s animal issues were more as a result of habitat loss.

“It absolutely shocked me that the quickest solutions by humans was to resort to lethal control,” Delsink explains.

This realisation started her on a path of alternatives.

A graduate of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Delsink completed her Doctoral Thesis titled: African Elephants Spatial Ecology, Population Control and Human Interactions: Implications for Management through the School of Life Sciences under Professor Robert Slotow.

“It looked at how we as humans affect elephant movement through our management and interventions, and developed novel, risk-based, practical solutions for pre-emptive conflict mitigation,” Delsink explains.

The question of human-elephant conflict remains a major conservation concern that Delsink is working to answer.

In her role as Wildlife Director of Humane Society International-Africa an affiliate of Humane Society International, one of the largest animal protection organisations in the world, she is working on key campaigns, as interventions, one of which is immunocontraception.

Her work brings the science of immunocontraception and animal biology together to bridge the gap between stakeholders and mangers.

This was specifically geared towards managing the elephant conflict in a way that is biologically relevant to the animal.

This alternative features an elephant vaccine for the humane, non-lethal, and reversible population control of elephants in differing protected areas and landscapes.