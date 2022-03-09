NMU alumnus called Putin’s ‘personality’ eight years ago

Prof Immelman’s study shines light on Russian leader and his Ukraine war

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



A psychologist from Gqeberha raised some red flags about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personality as far back as 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea.



Russia is once again invading Ukraine, but in his 2014 psychological profile of Putin, NMU alumnus Prof Aubrey Immelman, now a psychology professor at the Unit for the Study of Personality in Politics at St John’s University and the College of St Benedict in Minnesota, said the Russian leader was “an expansionist hostile enforcer”...