WATCH | 'I did not trivialise anything' — Fikile Mbalula refuses to be drawn on Ukraine 'trip' tweets

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has refused to comment on his tweets stating he had “just landed in Ukraine”, but denied claims they had trivialised the conflict.

Mbalula had social media in a huff at the weekend when he, without any context, shared that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

Mbalula also retweeted a statement by the Russian embassy in SA saying it had received “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”. The tweet raised eyebrows in some quarters.

When asked about the tweets during a visit to driving licence testing centres in Gauteng on Monday, Mbalula refused to comment.

“I am not going to comment on that,” he told a reporter.

When it was suggested to him that his social media utterances may have been interpreted as trivialising the conflict, Mbalula denied this.

'I did not trivialise anything and I won’t comment on that,” he repeated.