Down-to-earth Garrick to lead EP Elephants in Currie Cup

His ability to motivate, a down-to-earth manner and the position he plays were some of the reasons flyhalf Garrick Mattheus was appointed EP Elephants captain, coach Dumisani Mhani said.



Mattheus, who returned to Gqeberha after a spell with the Boland Cavaliers, is expected to play a big role in EP’s bid to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...