Down-to-earth Garrick to lead EP Elephants in Currie Cup
His ability to motivate, a down-to-earth manner and the position he plays were some of the reasons flyhalf Garrick Mattheus was appointed EP Elephants captain, coach Dumisani Mhani said.
Mattheus, who returned to Gqeberha after a spell with the Boland Cavaliers, is expected to play a big role in EP’s bid to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.