Student eyes title and chance to create awareness for deaf community

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



With a giving heart, striking smile and a devotion to serving those with special needs, the Eastern Cape’s Logan Raasch hopes to secure the title of Miss Deaf SA and use the platform to encourage others to embrace our differences.



The 21-year-old, who has 50% hearing in one ear and 45% hearing in the other, is in Bloemfontein studying for a bachelor of education in foundation phase at the University of the Free State...