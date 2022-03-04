How hero cop delivered four girls

Kindhearted Despatch policeman serves as midwife for fourth time in 18 years

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Four girls from vastly different backgrounds live in the small town of Despatch — but their lives became intertwined the day they took their first breaths because of the presence of a seasoned crime fighter with a gentle heart.



On the day they were born, Warrant Officer Roderick Middelkamp, 50, who is stationed at the Despatch police station, dropped his police duties and rushed to the aid of their mothers to help bring their babies safely into the world...