Protesting students disperse after talks about registration squabble

Protest action at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) forced the closure of the north and south campuses in Summerstrand for much of the day on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene and by late afternoon the students had dispersed.

No injuries were reported.

“The university is aware of protest action on its north and south campuses and advises staff and students on these campuses to leave via the back entrance on Marine Drive,” NMU said in a statement on its Facebook page earlier in the day.

“Staff and students should liaise with their line managers and lecturers as to alternative work and study arrangements.”

The protest is believed to have been related to students who are still awaiting registration for classes.

The registration process was initially expected to close on Friday.

However, NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said registration was extended at the request of the student representative council and communication to that effect would go out shortly.

According to reports from the scene, protesters started blocking sections of University Way, leading to the campuses, at about noon.

Campus security and members of the police’s public order policing responded to the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that police were called to monitor the situation.

“It is alleged that at about 9am, about 150 students blocked off the south campus with burning tyres while about 10 students similarly blocked off the north campus with the same.

“They were protesting about re-registration dates.

“Public order policing monitored the protest from outside the campus premises.

“At present, the students have dispersed after negotiations and consultation with university management,” Naidu said.

