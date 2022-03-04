News

Drinking and drug use flagged at Nelson Mandela Bay initiation schools

Other problems highlighted include poor wound management and lack of family involvement

By Siyamtanda Capa - 04 March 2022

Excessive drinking and drug use along with poor wound care management have been reported as some of the challenges at Nelson Mandela Bay traditional male initiation schools in December.

The short duration the initiates spend in the schools was also highlighted as a concern in the public health committee on Thursday. ..

