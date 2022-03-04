Drinking and drug use flagged at Nelson Mandela Bay initiation schools
Other problems highlighted include poor wound management and lack of family involvement
Excessive drinking and drug use along with poor wound care management have been reported as some of the challenges at Nelson Mandela Bay traditional male initiation schools in December.
The short duration the initiates spend in the schools was also highlighted as a concern in the public health committee on Thursday. ..
