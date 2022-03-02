Zuma rejects state capture inquiry finding that he received kickbacks from Bosasa

Former president Jacob Zuma has rejected the finding of the state capture inquiry that he “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with government”.

The finding is contained in part 3 of the state capture inquiry report, officially handed to the presidency on Tuesday.

The nearly 1,000-page document deals only with Bosasa, focusing not only on Zuma but also on his close ally Dudu Myeni and members of Zuma's cabinet.

In the report’s recommendations, inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said there are “reasonable grounds to suspect Zuma’s conduct was in breach of his obligations as president under the constitution, in breach of his obligations under the Executive Ethics Code and in breach of legislation”.

Zondo recommended Zuma be investigated for breach of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.