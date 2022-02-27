'It was chaos': The Greenhouse restaurant in Sandton goes up in flames

Popular Sandton eatery The Greenhouse caught fire on Saturday night, sparking chaos as people attempted to flee the “massive flames”.

However, no serious injuries were reported.

Ameera Jappie, who was there, said the fire started when the ceiling, which is made from artificial grass, caught alight from sparks from party flares.

“It was chaos. It was really bad, everything caught alight so fast,” she said.

The local eatery issued a notice on its Instagram page, saying: “We would like to inform everyone that there has been an unfortunate event tonight at The Greenhouse and that everyone is safe and OK. We would like to thank the heroes and emergency services who helped us tonight.”

Jappie said she, her sister and cousin were sitting outside the eatery as it was packed with no tables available inside.

“Everyone was having a ‘lekker jol’, dancing, drinking and all. My sister had gone to the toilet just before. At about 10.30pm, I think there was a live performance happening and suddenly everyone got quiet. We stood up and looked behind and inside. There was a small flame that had started.”