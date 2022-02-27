News

Man arrested after prohibited firearm found

Devon Koen
Court reporter
27 February 2022
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after police found him possession of a prohibited firearm
Gqeberha police arrested a 22-year-old man at the weekend after he was found in possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said members of SAPS Bethelsdorp were patrolling in the Kwanoxolo area on Sunday at about 2am when they saw a suspicious person in Mpuku Street.

Janse Van Rensburg said when the man saw the police vehicle he immediately started running.

SAPS officers gave chase and apprehended the man.

“While searching him, they found a Norinco 9mm firearm with its serial number filed off and ammunition. 

“He was detained on charges of possession of prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.”

He is expected to appear in court this week.

The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

