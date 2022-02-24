Police probe under way after baby found abandoned outside parliament

Western Cape police are investigating a concealment of birth case after the body of a newborn baby was discovered outside parliament on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said a passer-by found the infant in Plein Street shortly after 9am.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

“A concealment of birth case was registered. The investigation into the matter continues,” said Twigg.