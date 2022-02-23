Man shot on Theescombe smallholding

Kabega Park detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot on his smallholding in Theescombe on Tuesday night.

The 59-year-old man was watching television in the lounge of his Lakeside Road home at around 8.30pm when three unidentified men entered through an open door and shot him.

“The suspects fired two shots at the complainant and then left. Nothing was taken from the house.

“The complainant sustained a gunshot wound in the left upper arm,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the motive for the attack is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kabega Park detectives on 082-302-6152, by phoning Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by contacting their nearest police station.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

