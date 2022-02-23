Elephants fans may be seeing double
Huisamen brothers included in EP squad for Currie Cup First Division
EP rugby fans may think they are seeing double when they see the Huisamen brothers — Gerrit and Hannes — playing for the Elephants in the Currie Cup First Division this season.
The pair have been included in a 34-man EP squad that begins its quest to gain promotion to the Premier Division with an away game against the SWD Eagles in George on April 2...
