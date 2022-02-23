Elephants fans may be seeing double

Huisamen brothers included in EP squad for Currie Cup First Division

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP rugby fans may think they are seeing double when they see the Huisamen brothers — Gerrit and Hannes — playing for the Elephants in the Currie Cup First Division this season.



The pair have been included in a 34-man EP squad that begins its quest to gain promotion to the Premier Division with an away game against the SWD Eagles in George on April 2...