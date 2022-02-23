Eastern Cape’s Jordyn aiming for the stars in female DJ search

Confident teen makes top 10 in national competition

By Anelisa Gusha -

East London DJ Jordyn Human, 19, is ready to shake up the music industry as a top 10 finalist in a nationwide search for SA’s top female DJ.



Human said this was the moment she had been waiting for and witnessing her dreams coming true was the highlight of her year so far...