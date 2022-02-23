Kariega school’s chronic teacher shortage not yet resolved

Amid brewing tensions over critical teacher shortages at Gamble Street Secondary School, the department of education in Kariega was still urgently trying to resolve the issue on Tuesday.

In the interim, parents have decided that pupils will return to classes on a rotational basis until the matter is resolved.

The school has 10 vacant teacher posts for critical subjects like English, Afrikaans and mathematics as well as the principal’s post.

The teacher-to-pupil ratio has skyrocketed to just one teacher per 60 pupils at any given time.

Parents say some pupils who show up for school are forced to mill around, sleep in classrooms or play games on their cellphones because there are no teachers in front of them.

The school, which accommodates 1,445 pupils, is being run by acting principal William Human.

The devastating effect on learning has seen hundreds of pupils march on the department of education’s district offices on two occasions in as many weeks.

During the most recent protests on Monday, irate pupils and parents demanded answers on how far the process of appointing more teachers had progressed. .

They were again barred from entering the premises and told to be patient as the processes were under way.

Gamble Street school governing body spokesperson Lottie Adams said when the department finally engaged with them they did not have good news to report yet.

According to Adams, the education official assigned to their school informed her that agreements had not yet been reached to appoint teachers in excess at other schools.

She said preparations also had to be made to conduct interviews so that a principal could be appointed.

“SGB members and parents are meeting with the department on Thursday evening for further discussions and to get clarity on all outstanding matters,” Adams said.

Though it was not ideal, a decision was taken by the parents that the school would continue on a rotational basis.

Pupils were split into groups so that the smaller numbers would make life easier for both pupils and teachers.

When Gamble Street was first shut down last week, department officials met to identify teachers from neighbouring schools that fitted the criteria to be allocated to the school.

Parents and pupils were informed that a teacher could not simply be taken from one school and placed in the next and that it involved an entire engagement process.

Adams said the pupils who did not have teachers would continue with the rotational basis until further notice.

