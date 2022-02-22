News

Kariega child dies after E. coli infection

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley - 22 February 2022

A child in Kariega died in hospital last week after suffering complications from an E. coli infection.

This is according to health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race ...
Feeling the power of Zwide’s MMA champ — one punch at a time

Most Read