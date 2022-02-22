Jeffreys Bay teacher trains her sights on Miss Grand SA 2022

By Simtembile Mgidi

A smalltown girl, teacher and former provincial netball player hopes to fly the Eastern Cape flag high at Miss Grand SA 2022 and use the platform to put the national spotlight on the melting pot of cultures in the province.



Jeffreys Bay resident and Laerskool Verkenner teacher Philene van Niekerk received confirmation of her selection for the pageant earlier in February. ..