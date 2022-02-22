Anger boils over at lack of teachers for Nelson Mandela Bay school’s vocational training
In a bid to finally have their pleas heard, parents of pupils who receive vocational training at David Livingstone Senior Secondary School staged a “call to action” at the Schauderville school on Monday.
The parents of the 93 pupils, arrived dressed in red, which they said symbolised their blood boiling over at the acute lack of resources — especially teachers — for the school’s vocational learning programme...
