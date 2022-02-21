Chatty clinic launches youth services programme

The Chatty clinic in Gqeberha’s northern areas at the weekend launched its Adolescent Youth Friendly Services (AYFS) programme aimed at promoting health and the wellbeing of young people.

The 100 young attendees were addressed by a social worker, nurses and community leaders about the social ills they might fall prey to and what the solutions to their challenges were.

Role-players such as loveLife and MIET Africa, an organisation addressing barriers to learning and development, enhancing the quality of education, and youth empowerment and development, addressed the young people in smaller groups.

Sister Desiree Ingram said the AYFS was a programme of the department of health, with guidelines and protocols specifically designed for adolescents and young people from the age of 10 to 24.

“It is a strategy that addresses the health needs and challenges of young people, especially at the primary health care facilities.

“AYFS aims to reduce young people’s risky behaviours,” she said.

“At the clinic, we see too many teenage pregnancies, young people involved in drug and alcohol abuse, social and psychological health issues and chronic illnesses, and many young people are not educated about sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, family planning and protected sex.”

Ingram said the services that would be provided were aimed at guiding departments and organisations working with the department of health and how to respond to the health needs of young people.

“This requires an integrated approach that is not just problem-orientated but focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle, mitigation of risk factors, and putting in place ‘safety nets’ for prevention, early detection, intervention, and rehabilitation.”

The services will be provided from Monday to Thursday from midday to 4pm.

“The services are sexual and reproductive health counselling, pregnancy support, assistance with problems, HIV testing, immunisation, violence and sexual assault assistance, healthy lifestyle education, and injury and minor ailment screening and treatment,” Ingram said.

She said these services had been widely advertised.

“We made use of posters and pamphlets to advertise our services, and we also made use of our school health integrated system to let the youth know about the services we offer at the clinic.”

