Shell’s bid to appeal against seismic interdict rejected

High court ruling welcomed by Wild Coast communities and environmental groups

By Guy Rogers

The Makhanda high court has dismissed Shell’s application to appeal against an interim interdict prohibiting it from conducting its seismic blasting along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.



The ruling by judge Gerald Bloem is a follow-up to the December 28 judgment in which he upheld an application by Wild Coast communities and environmental organisations which argued that seismic surveys would harm marine life and subsistence fishing in the area...