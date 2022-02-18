Tree planted in memory of slain e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Exactly a year after Gqeberha e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers was brutally gunned down, a tree was planted in his memory, next to the spot where he lost his life in Madala Street, New Brighton.



On the day he died, Snayers, 30, had picked up a passenger in Mount Pleasant, and at about 5.30pm, shortly after dropping the client off in New Brighton, he was shot multiple times...