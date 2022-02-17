SA records 3,699 new Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths in 24 hours

There were 3,699 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

Most were recorded in Gauteng (1,328), followed by the Western Cape (636) and KwaZulu-Natal (458). There have been 3,648,968 infections recorded to date across SA.

The NICD, using health department data, said that there were 89 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, seven were in the past 24-48 hours and the rest recorded as part of an ongoing audit.

“This brings the total fatalities to 97,520 to date,” the NICD said.

There were also 78 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,714 people are now being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 complications.

