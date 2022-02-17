KZN government hits back at mayor over threat to cut off royal palace
The KwaZulu-Natal government has hit back at Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who has threatened to cut services to the KwaKhangel’amankengane royal palace over nonpayment for services.
But the provincial government accused Buthelezi of targeting the palace despite the water debts now being paid — and this having been communicated to him.
This is according to provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, who was responding to revelations by Buthelezi on Wednesday that the municipality was owed R1.7m by the office of the premier, which is responsible for paying for water supply to the palace.
“The office of the premier hereby provides proof that it paid over R1m to the Zululand district municipality despite not receiving an authentic billing system. In addition, there appears to be a dysfunctional inconsistent billing system on the part of the Zululand district municipality,” said Mabaso.
According to Mabaso, between September 2021 and January 2022, the account statement shows that KwaKhangel’amankengane palace incurred amounts of R81,169.60 exactly each month, totalling R405,848.
“In July and August, the bill incurred was R16,859.94 which is a huge discrepancy. Furthermore, invoices for the palace do not reflect monthly meter readings, yet the government continued to pay as reflected in the attached payment stubs.
“Why selectively target the royal palace when you can engage directly with the government and you are part of the meetings?” Mabaso asked.
The provincial government further harshly criticised Buthelezi and the IFP-led Zululand council for threatening to cut off the water supply at the royal palace, despite the Royal Household Trust — which is administered by the premier’s office — having started settling any outstanding debts.
Mabaso said both the provincial and national governments are investigating a plan to ensure that in future “Royal Palaces are not at the beck and call of commoners like Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who position themselves as demigods of the Royal Household and can decide based on their whims when they can have access to water or not”.
TimesLIVE
