Jacob Zuma denied leave to appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma has been denied leave to appeal the dismissal of his “special plea” to remove lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from his corruption trial.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen on Wednesday ruled the trial must proceed, as agreed to by all parties, on April 11 this year.

Koen handed down a summary of his findings in which he dismissed all of Zuma’s eight “category of issues” he had raised in an attempt to persuade the judge to grant him leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In dismissing every one of them, he described some as “factually incorrect, unfounded and opportunistic”.

In an attempt by Zuma to belatedly seek a “special entry of an irregularity or illegality” in the trial, Koen said none had been identified with the required clarity.

“In as far as possible that they can be discerned, they are, with respect, frivolous, absurd and an abuse of the court process,” he said.