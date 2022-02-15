Suspect in pupil’s nightclub killing granted bail
Dante Kade Liang ordered to deregister from all social media platforms
“I saw the devil himself.”
These are the words of the grief-stricken grandmother of a 17-year-old teenager who was killed outside a nightclub in Sandton, Gauteng after seeing her grandson’s alleged murderer for the first time.
Dante Kade Liang, who is accused of killing King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse, was granted R3,000 bail by the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The state did not oppose the application.
Liang was arrested on February 5 outside the Madison Avenue club.
Magistrate Reiner Boshoff said because the accused knows the witnesses in the case, he may have no contact with them.
He must also hand in his passport and stay within the borders of Gauteng.
“The bail condition is that you deregister from all social media platforms,” said Boshoff.
On Monday, Boshoff stopped the media from taking pictures and videos of Liang after his legal representative was late for proceedings.
He granted permission on Tuesday after hearing the media application.
“By nature courts of law are public and everyone has the right to listen. These are quite severe charges and I have no reason to not grant this application,” said Boshoff.
The case has been postponed until April.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.