Suspect in pupil’s nightclub killing granted bail

“I saw the devil himself.”

These are the words of the grief-stricken grandmother of a 17-year-old teenager who was killed outside a nightclub in Sandton, Gauteng after seeing her grandson’s alleged murderer for the first time.

Dante Kade Liang, who is accused of killing King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse, was granted R3,000 bail by the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The state did not oppose the application.

Liang was arrested on February 5 outside the Madison Avenue club.