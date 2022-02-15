News

Teacher probed after Motherwell pupil tries to take own life

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
15 February 2022

“I have been humiliated enough.”

These were the words a 14-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay pupil scribbled on a piece of paper before trying to take her own life...

