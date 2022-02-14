Nelson Mandela Bay former councillor shot days after threats

Wounded ANC member Mazwi Mini one of several others strong-armed in run up to elective conference

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Days after he was warned to abandon his campaign for Oscar Mabuyane to be re-elected as ANC provincial chair, gunmen opened fire on the home of former councillor Mazwi Mini.



Police are now investigating a case of attempted murder after Mini, an ANC member, was shot in the jaw on Saturday night...