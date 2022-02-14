Judge dismisses application to discharge Shoba in Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

The defence counsel for the alleged mastermind in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial has failed in its discharge application in which it argued the state could not prove Ntuthuko Shoba had orchestrated the killing.

Shoba’s lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, had applied for his client’s discharge in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. According to the section, at the close of the prosecution’s case and if the court is of the opinion there is no evidence the accused committed the offence, the accused may be discharged.

Shoba is alleged to have hired Muzikayise Malephane for R70,000 in June 2020 to kill his then pregnant girlfriend.

Malephane, who previously falsified his first statement to police, is serving a 20-year sentence and has since turned state witness and testified against Shoba as the main witness.

Makhubela told the court there had been no evidence presented to court that conclusively showed Shoba committed the crime.

This as Shoba was expected to take the stand after the state wrapped up its case and line-up of witnesses.