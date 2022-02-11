Alert cops nab three robbery suspects in Cotswold Extension

Quick action by alert police officers led to the arrest of three suspected robbers shortly after employees at a business in Cotswold Extension were held at gunpoint.

Members of the Mount Road SAPS Crime Prevention Unit, along with Gqeberha K9 Unit members, apprehended the suspects, recovered three firearms and suspected stolen goods after the robbery in Lewerkie Street at about 10.30am.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two men had entered a shop pretending to be customers.

“While in the store, the two suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the complainant and his shop assistants and forced them to the back of the store.

“Two more suspects entered and they took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing.”

Unaware of the robbery in progress, police officers patrolling the area noticed a white Nissan Sentra with no number plates and stopped it in Hoepoe Street.

While speaking to the driver, an officer received a phone call from someone who wanted to know where he was.

“At the same time, the owner of the shop came running down the street and informed the officers that he was robbed by four men dressed in blue overalls.

“Backup was immediately requested and within minutes the area was saturated with police,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Police spotted two suspects running away from a property in Warbler Street after a resident noticed bags had been dumped on her property.

They managed to apprehend them, she said.

“Inside the bags, officers recovered three firearms with ammunition, suspected stolen property from the shop and clothing belonging to the suspects.

“The driver of the Nissan Sentra was also arrested and his vehicle impounded for further investigation.

“It is alleged that the Sentra was the robbers’ getaway car.”

Janse van Rensburg said the three suspects would appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.

The two other suspects, believed to be present in the shop during the incident, are yet to be arrested.

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded officers for their intuitive action and quick response.

HeraldLIVE