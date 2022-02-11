Eighty pupils, one dedicated teacher
Children’s rights being trampled on at Bay vocational school, parents say
As thousands of pupils returned to school full time on Monday, parents whose children receive vocational training at Gqeberha’s David Livingstone High School were told pupils would be taught only two or three days a week.
The parents, who have long been fighting against an acute lack of resources and teaching staff at the school, met on Wednesday and vowed to ensure that pupils who received vocational training were treated equally and fairly...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.