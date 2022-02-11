Eighty pupils, one dedicated teacher

Children’s rights being trampled on at Bay vocational school, parents say

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



As thousands of pupils returned to school full time on Monday, parents whose children receive vocational training at Gqeberha’s David Livingstone High School were told pupils would be taught only two or three days a week.



The parents, who have long been fighting against an acute lack of resources and teaching staff at the school, met on Wednesday and vowed to ensure that pupils who received vocational training were treated equally and fairly...