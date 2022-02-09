Driver arrested after high-speed chase through streets of Gqeberha

A high-speed chase through the suburbs of Gqeberha resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of Gqeberha’s K9 unit were conducting crime prevention patrols in Summerstrand when they noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle on the beachfront.

She said the bakkie, with a trailer, was driving slowly through the parking area next to Kings Beach at about 1.30am, with its headlights switched off.

“As the members entered the parking area, the vehicle sped off. A chase ensued and backup was requested.

“Various stations and response vehicles joined in the chase and attempts to stop the double cab Mitsubishi Colt bakkie proved difficult,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the vehicle sped in the direction of Algoa Park, disregarding traffic lights and even attempting to force a police vehicle off the road.

“At the bottom of the Chatty Dip, at the intersection of Uitenhage Road and Chelsea Road, officers fired warning shots and the bakkie finally came to a standstill.

“The 26-year-old driver was arrested on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with police instructions,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The bakkie and trailer were impounded and the man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon.

