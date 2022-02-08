Businessman back in court on R37m fraud charge
Controversial businessman Vishal Seebran has found himself back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, where he faces fraud and forgery charges amounting to more than R37m.
Seebran, the director of African Paper Products, Mega Papers and Paper Active, is no stranger to run-ins with the law after he stood trial in East London on similar charges more than a decade ago...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.