Businessman back in court on R37m fraud charge

Controversial businessman Vishal Seebran has found himself back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, where he faces fraud and forgery charges amounting to more than R37m.



Seebran, the director of African Paper Products, Mega Papers and Paper Active, is no stranger to run-ins with the law after he stood trial in East London on similar charges more than a decade ago...