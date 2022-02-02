Legendary rugby, soccer and boxing commentator Dumile Mateza dies

Legendary rugby, soccer and boxing commentator Dumile Mateza has died.

The veteran broadcaster died on Monday and leaves a massive void after creating a unique space in radio and television.

His family confirmed his death and said he died peacefully.

"Our beloved succumbed to cancer on February 1 2022," the family said.

"His passing brings an end to a remarkable career in sports, news actuality and magazine broadcasting. Dumile will be sorely missed by his wife, children and extended family.

"The Mateza family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who carried them during the time Dumile was fighting for his life. When a loved one passes on, we are never prepared for the pain and grief.

"Lala ngoxolo Nala."

The popular Mateza was mourned by many sportsmen across the country who interacted with him over the years.

"I'm sad about the news. My condolences to the family. I want to say to them be strong. May he rest in peace," said former Kaizer Chiefs star Mark Williams.

He spoke about what Mateza meant for the SA team of 1996: "What a great soccer commentator. What a voice. We're dearly going to miss that voice.

"For the team of 1996, there's a lot of people we can look to but when you heard that voice it gave you inspiration that 'there's hope'. The way he brought things across.

"I was 29 at that stage [of the 1996 Afcon] but it's something that will stay in your ears forever. I hope on the TV channels we might hear that voice again."

The family will share details of the memorial service and funeral arrangements this week.

