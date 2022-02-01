Doctor Daniel Truter to pay R4.5m in damages

Popular Bay gynaecologist agrees to settle out of court after patient disfigured during childbirth

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A Gqeberha woman left permanently disfigured due to severe injuries sustained during childbirth, will receive a hefty payment of R4.5m after gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Daniel Truter opted to settle out of court.



The woman, whose name is being withheld due to the personal nature of the matter, dragged the popular specialist to court after the birth of her second child at Life St George’s Hospital on April 17 2016...