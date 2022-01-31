News

‘I fear for my life’ — Amathole councillor’s home sprayed with bullets

By Asanda Nini - 31 January 2022
Bullet holes in the bedroom sliding door at senior ANC Amathole district municipality councillor and mayoral committee member Nanziwe Rulashe after her home came under attack by an unknown gunman on Sunday morning. Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

“I have been living in fear for some months.”

This is what senior Amathole district municipality ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe said  two days before her home was sprayed with bullets during the early hours on Sunday.

Rulashe, 40, made headlines last week when a video of her being assaulted and dragged from her office by armed security personnel went viral.

She told the Dispatch in an interview on Friday that she experienced a string of attempted break-ins at her home since late last year.

Rulashe’s fears were realised on Sunday when an unknown gunman opened fire on her home in East London.

Fortunately she was not home when shots were fired through her bedroom sliding door.

Her relatives, who were home and sleeping in other rooms, escaped injury.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the establishment of a task team to investigate an attempted murder case after Sunday’s shooting, said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

