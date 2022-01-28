JUST IN | Murder accused Arnold Terblanche denied bail
Arnold Terblanche, the Gqeberha businessman accused of orchestrating his estranged wife's murder, has been denied bail in the city's magistrate's court.
Terblanche is accused of ordering a hit on Vicki, the mother of his minor son, in October last year.
Vikki was drugged and then suffocated before being buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October.
Her body was uncovered by police days later.
The Terblanches were going through an acrimonious divorce, together with a heated custody battle over their minor son.
Though Terblanche and Leach have denied all involvement in the murder, only Terblanche has proceeded with his application for bail.
A third accused, Leach’s friend, Dylan Cullis, is expected to testify for the state.
All three spent the festive season behind bars.
HeraldLIVE
