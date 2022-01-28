Court finds releasing Arnold Terblanche is too risky
A likelihood that he will interfere with state witnesses and evade his trial saw a magistrate deny the bail application of murder accused Arnold Terblanche.
The Gqeberha businessman showed no emotion while being led back down to the holding cells after the gavel came down on his hopes of freedom on Friday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.