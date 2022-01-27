Grey High’s Junior Proteas knock matric results out the park

Three Grey High School matriculants knocked the ball out of the park with their 2021 exam results — despite having to focus much of their time on preparing for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which is under way in the West Indies.

Junior Proteas team captain George van Heerden and teammates Josh Stephenson and Jade Smith all passed their 2021 matric exams with flying colours.

On Friday, the day of SA’s crucial victory over Ireland in their final pool game, Van Heerden and Stephenson were informed that they had done exceptionally well in their final results.

Stephenson was awarded the Premier Award Scholarship by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade, which covers both tuition and accommodation for the duration of his university studies, at a university of his choice.

He achieved seven As — in English (93%), Afrikaans (89%), accounting (93%), maths (96%), physical science (97%), life orientation (95%) and life sciences (93%).

While Van Heerden, Grey’s head boy in 2021, was putting the Irish bowling attack to the sword (111 in 93 balls), he learnt that he had achieved five As.

Van Heerden’s distinctions were in accounting (90%), maths (80%), Afrikaans (84%), life orientation (88%) and business studies (87%).

“Achievements of this magnitude in the context of both the disrupted school year due to Covid-19 and numerous missed school days for these three boys speaks to both their talent and character, as they continued to give of their all academically despite the distraction of an impending journey across the world to represent their country,” Grey’s director of media and intramurals, Simon Sonderup, said.

“All three of these young men certainly embody the school’s motto Tria Juncta in Uno: Mind, Body and Spirit.”

