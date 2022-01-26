Top school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled through during orientation

Prefects and house leaders at top KwaZulu-Natal school Maritzburg College have been suspended after they allegedly urinated in a waterlogged long jump pit prior to grade 8s crawling through it as part of an orientation event.

The school has denied this was part of an “initiation”, saying it was an annual orientation programme.

“The grade 8 orientation camp has taken place since January 2015 and in no way constitutes an initiation practise. Unfortunately, the lapse in judgement by the senior boys hours before the start of the event was unexpected and unacceptable and is contrary to the spirit of the event and the school as a whole.

"School staff were unaware of this conduct until after the completion of the orientation camp,” the school’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The governing body said the “bad behaviour” was “disappointing and unacceptable and under investigation”.