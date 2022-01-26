Warriors going all out against Dolphins

Now’s not the time to take foot off the gas, says Rosier before important four-day clash in Durban

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



As the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series division one reaches the business end, the Gbets Warriors will have it all to play for when they face off against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Durban on Thursday.



Trailing the Imperial Lions by just 1.8 points after five games played, the Eastern Cape side will be looking to pick up another win that would further enhance their chances of being contenders for the series crown...