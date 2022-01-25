News

SA records 1,330 new Covid-19 cases, 88 deaths in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 25 January 2022
SA recorded 1,332 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday. File photo.
SA recorded 1,332 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

SA recorded 1,332 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The new cases came at a positivity rate — the number of positive results against the number of tests done in the same period — of 7.8%.

The NICD also reported that, based on health department data, there were 88 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day. However, with many of these reports being as a result of clearing backlogs, just 14 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

In total, there have been 3,582,691 laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, and 94,265 confirmed fatalities to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (460), followed by the Western Cape (232) and KwaZulu-Natal (213). Mpumalanga (114 cases) was the only other provinces to pass the 100-case mark in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka

Most Read