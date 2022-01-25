Baboon feud heads for ConCourt

Neither activist nor farmer prepared to back down after animal trapping methods​ highlighted on social media

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



The battle over an Eastern Cape farm owner’s right to privacy and an animal activist’s freedom of expression, could soon be headed to the Constitutional Court.



Insurance broker and farm owner Herman Botha has instructed his lawyer to apply for leave to appeal against a recent judgment which dismissed an order by the high court in Gqeberha preventing conservationist Dr Bool Smuts from publishing his personal information...