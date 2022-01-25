Amathole municipality distances itself from assault of councillor, five released on R500 bail

The Amathole district municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape has distanced itself from an incident in which a councillor was dragged from her office, for which five suspects have been arrested and released on bail.

This after a video surfaced showing Nanziwe Rulashe being pulled, kicking and screaming, from her office on Monday.

“It is very sad to view and read about the alleged incident that took place in ADM head offices yesterday,” said ADM executive mayor Nceba Ndikinda.

“The ADM council, including the executive management, distances itself from these disturbing scenes circulating on social media platforms with the contempt it deserves.

“This matter will be fully investigated and as the executive mayor I will act accordingly.”