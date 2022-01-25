News

‘A job is a job’ — Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina jokes he’s an Uber driver

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
25 January 2022
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has joked he has found new employment behind a steering wheel. File photo.
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has joked he has found new employment behind a steering wheel. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina left social media in stitches on Monday after he shared he has become an Uber driver since his bruising loss in the local government elections last year.

Masina’s tweet may have been in reaction to tweeps who were overjoyed about his loss and said they looked forward to seeing him in a normal job like many South Africans. 

“Having lost income from my previous deployment, I wish to announce I’ve found a new job as an Uber driver. Those who professed my future with Uber were actually not too far off. Let us rejoice the Lord. You can’t keep a good man down,” he joked.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get a response from Masina were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

DA candidate Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor last year, registering 116 votes to Masina’s 105. 

Masina was not bitter about the loss and conveyed well wishes to Campbell.

“Congratulations to the newly elected exec mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni councillor Tania Campbell. As an outgoing mayor, we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to the ANC and our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past five years. Asbonge. [we are grateful].”

Masina’s “new gig” was hardly met with sympathy in some quarters.

Here are some of the responses: 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka

Most Read