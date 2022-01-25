‘A job is a job’ — Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina jokes he’s an Uber driver
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina left social media in stitches on Monday after he shared he has become an Uber driver since his bruising loss in the local government elections last year.
Masina’s tweet may have been in reaction to tweeps who were overjoyed about his loss and said they looked forward to seeing him in a normal job like many South Africans.
“Having lost income from my previous deployment, I wish to announce I’ve found a new job as an Uber driver. Those who professed my future with Uber were actually not too far off. Let us rejoice the Lord. You can’t keep a good man down,” he joked.
Having lost income from my previous deployment, I wish to announce I’ve found a new Job as an Uber driver. Those who professed my future with Uber were actually not far off. Let us rejoice the Lord. You can’t put a good man down 🤪🤪🤪🤪— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) January 24, 2022
Attempts by TimesLIVE to get a response from Masina were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
DA candidate Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor last year, registering 116 votes to Masina’s 105.
Masina was not bitter about the loss and conveyed well wishes to Campbell.
“Congratulations to the newly elected exec mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni councillor Tania Campbell. As an outgoing mayor, we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to the ANC and our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past five years. Asbonge. [we are grateful].”
Masina’s “new gig” was hardly met with sympathy in some quarters.
Here are some of the responses:
Uber. The future home of fallen ANC cadres? https://t.co/dOjsnU7qvg— Ted Botha (@tedbotha) January 25, 2022
Uber black or normal? Lol! https://t.co/WvTGNlV1ns— Mokone_Engineer (@Mokone06602402) January 24, 2022
Uthi abantu bazofika kuma destinations abo ku driver wena? pic.twitter.com/pTIuu3SAjF— Bongi the Pig Farmer (@BlackSir_SA) January 24, 2022
I was driven by a very angry young man today. He was driving a BMW and I was pondering if a comrade has not recently acquired an uber fleet that now he is trying to be exquisite...kanti it's you chief...🥳— Nathan (@MondeNtebe) January 24, 2022
You're not going to love how normal employment works, especially Uber.— Will Harris (@willharrisza) January 25, 2022
You are rated on how you actually do your job.
(On a separate point, have *always*wondered how politicians would score if they were rated on the same basis as Uber drivers. Or even if they were Uber drivers)
Can't wait to request and cancel when you arrive. Once my screen says Mzwandile, EKURL GP— blank (@Benizela) January 24, 2022
CANCEL! pic.twitter.com/uKPHUmxs0d
TimesLIVE
