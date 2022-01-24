Garden Route police clamp down on crime

Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of just under half a million rand were confiscated by police on the Garden Route.

Eden police also nabbed five suspects for various serious criminal offences, mainly drug-related, such as the possession of or dealing in dagga and khat, during the three-day operation which began on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the integrated approach included all SAPS units, provincial and local municipal traffic departments, the SA Revenue Service, nature conservation, private security companies, and crime and neighbourhood watches.

“In addition to the arrests, members managed to confiscate 3,963 bundles of khat, more than 5kg of dagga, small quantities of crystal meth [tik] and mandrax tablets.

“They also confiscated a substantial amount of counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R433,129, with brand names such as Nike, Adidas, All Star and Fila,” he said.

Pojie said 50 fines and admission of guilt fines were issued.

“During these operations, members searched 352 vehicles and 441 people,” he said.

Pojie said no arrest had been made for the counterfeit goods found on Thursday at the N2 Tsitsikamma toll gate.

He said the items had been found in a passenger bus.

“While searching the luggage compartment, they found the counterfeit goods among the luggage.

“No arrest was made as no-one could account for it at the time; however, an inquiry was opened for further investigation,” he said.