Garden Route police clamp down on crime
Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of just under half a million rand were confiscated by police on the Garden Route.
Eden police also nabbed five suspects for various serious criminal offences, mainly drug-related, such as the possession of or dealing in dagga and khat, during the three-day operation which began on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the integrated approach included all SAPS units, provincial and local municipal traffic departments, the SA Revenue Service, nature conservation, private security companies, and crime and neighbourhood watches.
“In addition to the arrests, members managed to confiscate 3,963 bundles of khat, more than 5kg of dagga, small quantities of crystal meth [tik] and mandrax tablets.
“They also confiscated a substantial amount of counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R433,129, with brand names such as Nike, Adidas, All Star and Fila,” he said.
Pojie said 50 fines and admission of guilt fines were issued.
“During these operations, members searched 352 vehicles and 441 people,” he said.
Pojie said no arrest had been made for the counterfeit goods found on Thursday at the N2 Tsitsikamma toll gate.
He said the items had been found in a passenger bus.
“While searching the luggage compartment, they found the counterfeit goods among the luggage.
“No arrest was made as no-one could account for it at the time; however, an inquiry was opened for further investigation,” he said.
Regarding the khat, Pojie said an arrest was made on Friday following the find.
“On January 21, vigilant members attached to the Eden Flying Squad, assisted by the sector commander, followed up on information received of a drug deal taking place at a garage in George.
“They spotted the vehicle, a VW Polo that was described to them, and witnessed the delivery as it took place.
“They stopped the vehicle in its tracks and a search ensued, upon which three boxes containing 3,920 bundles of khat were found.
“A 34-year-old Somalian national was arrested and detained at the George police holding cells.
“He was granted bail to appear in court on a later date for the illegal possession of drugs,” he said.
Pojie said above the successes, they were confident a significant decline in most categories of crime was achieved for the duration of these operations.
“The absence of serious crime, especially in rural areas within the Eden cluster, can be attributed to the high-density patrols and visible policing in these remote areas,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
